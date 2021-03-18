Go Here: Open Houses To Check Out March 20 and 21

Want to spend a Sunday looking at some phenomenal properties, and possibly find your dream house? These are just some of the open houses you can check out this weekend.

March 21

5605 Netherland Court, Dallas. This five bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home got an extensive remodel last year, and it shows. Large portrait windows and 20-foot ceilings bring plenty of light into the living room. Broad plank wood floors lead you to remodeled kitchen with commercial grade appliances. The large primary suite boasts a spa-like bathroom. Upstairs, three large bedrooms and a generous game room offer even more room. Outside, a crystal blue pool has been refinished and retiled. $1,895,000. Open house: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4508 Bowser Ave., Unit A, Dallas. Work comfortably from home in this stylish and sophisticated three-story condo near Highland Park. This light and bright corner unit is in a small gated community and has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a kitchen with granite counters, a glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove. A wood-burning fireplace will come in handy on chilly nights, and a patio will provide some outdoor space in the spring. $$449,990. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

11041 Lawnhaven Road, Dallas. Want a brand-new home? This Preston Hollow beauty was completed in 2020, and boasts plenty of bright spaces. Donwstairs, there’s a primary suite with attached yoga room, a gourmet kitchen, study, and oversized media room. Upstairs boasts a game room with wet bar. There are five bedrooms, and five full bathrooms. The majority of the home can be controlled by “smart” apps. $2.15 million. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6458 Tulip Lane, Dallas. If you’re looking for an elegant home, this Tudor style listing may just be the ticket, with its large room sizes, decorative detail and beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen is open to the family room and large breakfast room and is equipped with a six-burner commercial Viking range, large Sub Zero refrigerator, and generous island with vegetable sink. The wood paneled study is adjacent to the downstairs primary suite, which boasts a spa-like luxury bath and a large closet. An additional bedroom is also downstairs. Upstairs, there are more bedrooms and bathrooms, a game room with mini-kitchen, study, and media room. $1,595,000. Open house: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8 Abbotsford Court, Dallas. Nestled in the gated Glen Lakes community, this 40-year-old home was the beneficiary of some substantial reimagining by builder Doug Jones. Mature trees and professional landscaping set the stage to a formal entry. Inside, rich hardwoods, moldings, and new paint update the home. A new floorplan provides an open formal dining room, large living room with raised ceilings and fireplace, and an adjoining gourmet kitchen. The downstairs owners suite is oversizedand includes a sitting area, fireplace, and spacious en-suite with separate shower, soaking tub, dual vanities, and a walk-in closet. $1,289,000. Open house: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also check out: