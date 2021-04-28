Do You Recognize These New Dallas Business Hall of Fame Inductees?

Recognize some of the 2021 Dallas Business Hall of Fame inductees? This year’s class of inductees have gone on to become some of the most influential business and philanthropic entrepreneurs in Dallas.

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Imprimis Group CEO Valerie Freeman, and Parrish Restaurants president Roland Parrish recently joined 75 fellow laureates including Ross Perot, Nancy A. Nasher, Ambassador Ron Kirk, T. Boone Pickens, Mary Kay Ash, and former Texas Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson.

Mark Cuban, Valerie Freeman, and Roland Parrish. Courtesy photos

The virtual event featured Lucy Billingsley, partner of Billingsley Company and 2008 Laureate, as the 2021 event chair, and the event was co-hosted by 2016 JA Dallas Student of the Year Lauren Mora from RealPage, Inc. and Noble Madu, JA volunteer, founder and CEO of MC, and a local entrepreneur.

Scott Murray, co-founder and CEO of Murray Media and previous sports director and anchor at NBC DFW’s nightly news, joined in as the emcee.

The 2021 JA Dallas Student of the Year, Yakin Vargas, was named and awarded the $5,000 Sandi Smith Scholarship.

The Junior Achievement Dallas Business Hall of Fame event was established in 1999.

The 2022 Junior Achievement Dallas Business Hall of Fame is set for February 26 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. To learn more, visit the event website.