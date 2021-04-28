Thursday, April 29, 2021

Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 19 – 25

William Taylor

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SCOOTER LOOTER

Before 10:15 a.m. April 22 at a home in the 10500 block of Pagewood Drive, an incompetent would-be moped thief tried to get the bike but only damaged a 31-year-old man’s property.

19 Monday

Still there after 60 seconds. Before 2:24 p.m., a would-be car thief failed to take a man’s vehicle from NorthPark Center.

Before 3:22 p.m., a vandal damaged a 22-year-old Irving woman’s property at Calico in the 12300 blocks of Inwood Road.

Before 4:02 p.m., a prowler stole contents from a 50-year-old McKinney man’s vehicle at a home in the 4200 block of Southcrest Road.

What a headache! An unwelcomed guest was told to leave CVS at Preston Forest Village.

Reported at 8:46 p.m. by a 33-year-old Carrolton man: A colleague sent threatening memes to co-workers and the general manager at one of the businesses in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

20 Tuesday

Reported at 12:47 a.m.: a robber escaped with merchandise from 7-Eleven at Preston Forest Square after a struggle with a 27-year-old man.

Arrested at 7:46 a.m. in a parking lot in the 6300 block of LBJ Freeway: an 18-year-old man found passed out in his vehicle.

Discovered at 5:56 p.m.: Property left in the bed of a 38-year-old Richardson man’s pickup wasn’t safe from theft in the 4600 block of Meadowood Road.

21 Wednesday

A Carrolton man reported (time unavailable) vandalism at Preston Forest Village.

Before 1:05 p.m., a thief took a 49-year-old woman’s vehicle from a medical office building in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

Reported at 2:24 p.m. by a 51-year-old woman from the 5100 block of Elsby Avenue: A criminal stole her stuff and vandalized her property.

Reported at 11:55 p.m.: An anonymous caller threatened to beat up a 22-year-old man from the 6200 block of Bandera Avenue.

22 Thursday

Reported at 9:16 a.m.: A burglar on April 20 pulled back plywood to steal from a vacant home in the 5700 block of Greenbrier Drive.

23 Friday

At 8:52 a.m., an unwelcomed visitor was told to leave Preston Forest Shopping Center.

24 Saturday

Reported at 6:59 a.m.: A crank caller won’t stop contacting a 48-year-old man at NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 8:52 a.m.: a pickup from a home in the 12800 block of Montfort Drive.

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

25 Sunday

At 12:16 a.m. in the 4900 LBJ Freeway, officers stopped and arrested one of four drivers racing on the highway along with a spectator. But details about those arrested wasn’t available on the Dallas Police Department’s website.

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at NorthPark Center.

