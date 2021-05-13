Go Here: Open Houses To Check Out May 15 and 16

The weather may be a mixed bag this weekend, but the open houses in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow area are not.

May 15

10510 Royal Springs Drive, Dallas. Be a part of a grown community with block parties and quiet streets with access to Northaven Trail, Peter Pan Park, and more. The home has plenty of bedrooms, a study, and more than $85,000 in outdoor living and landscaping recently installed. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $910,900. Schools: Withers Elementary, Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Da Vinci School, Episcopal School of Dallas, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Hockaday. Open houses: Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, May 16, 2 to 4 p.m.

10510 Royal Springs Dr. PHOTO: Ebby Halliday

4406 Southcrest Road PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

4406 Southcrest Road, Dallas. Walk to school (and have your pick of them, too) with this family home on a treed corner lot. A large family room, dining, and kitchen with oversized island make great entertaining and family gathering spots. Hardwood floors throughout make for easy cleanup. Updates include the kitchen and bathrooms. Working from home? This home has a dedicated spot for that. Four bedrooms/three bathrooms. $1.25 million. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open houses: Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16, 1 to 4 p.m.

10110 Crestover Circle. PHOTO: Compass

10110 Crestover Circle, Dallas. This midcentury ranch sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in Preston Hollow. It boasts plenty of bedrooms for a growing family – and a pool, along with a study, media room, and large game room. The kitchen is open to a large dining room and living room. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $799,000. Schools: Withers Elementary, Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Da Vinci School, Episcopal School of Dallas, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Hockaday. $1.75 million. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

May 16

6150 Averill Way Unit 209E, Dallas. If you’ve ever wanted to live behind the Pink Wall, this is your opportunity. This second floor condo at the Imperial House offers a spacious floorplan with a large living room and den-study, dining room, chef’s kitchen with custom cabinets and granite countertops, and more. The bedrooms are generously sized with ample closet space. Amenities include beautiful grounds and a pool. Two bedrooms/Two baths. $399,500. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Christ the King Elementary, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

6150 Averill Way, Unit 209E. PHOTO: Ebby Halliday

4 Connaught Court. PHOTO: Ebby Halliday

4 Connaught Court, Dallas. This warm traditional zero-lot home in Lane Park offers plenty of light-filled rooms that overlook a patio and yard. The home boasts a first-floor main bedroom, study, and formals. The kitchen has granite counters and two pantries. Upstairs, a family room and reading alcove provide more gathering spaces. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $849,900. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks, Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3457 Normandy Ave., University Park. Completely remodeled with high-end, luxury finishes, this home is walkable to the Katy Trail, Highland Park Village, SMU, and public schools. Plenty of room for entertaining with two patios, two living areas, and a bright and modern chef’s kitchen with wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and more. Upstairs offers plenty of bedrooms and bathrooms, a playroom, and an office. A large owner’s suite has a generous walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom with a two-person BainUltra soaking tub and separate shower. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1,295,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3457 Normandy Ave. PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3836 Antiguia Dr. PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3836 Antigua Drive, Dallas. This midcentury ranch in Glen Meadows Estates boasts two yards and plenty of space for entertaining. The main living area has soaring ceilings, and a bright sunroom overlooks the backyard and pool. A second large living area is punctuated by a see-through fireplace. The kitchen provides plenty of gorgeous space to cook in with solid pine custom cabinets, a custom pantry, gas stovetop, and more. Three bedrooms/two-and-a-half baths. $500,000. Schools: Gooch Elementary, Marsh Middle School, WT White High, Jesuit, Hockaday, The Lamplighter School. Open house: 2 to 4 p.m.

11041 Lawnhaven Road, Dallas. Want a brand-new home? This Preston Hollow beauty was completed in 2020, and boasts plenty of bright spaces. Donwstairs, there’s a primary suite with attached yoga room, a gourmet kitchen, study, and oversized media room. Upstairs boasts a game room with wet bar. There are five bedrooms, and five full bathrooms. The majority of the home can be controlled by “smart” apps. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. $2.15 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

11041 Lawnhaven Road . PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

23 Wimberley Court. PHOTO: Ebby Halliday

23 Wimberley Court, Dallas. This transitional home built by John Wimberley Custom Homes boasts hardwood floors, updated carpet, and an oversized full masonry fireplace. The kitchen offers granite countertops, a hand-cut limestone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, Dacor gas cooktop, and a wine fridge. There’s also tons of storage with three huge walk-in attic spaces, a three-car garage, and 12 closets. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $850,000. Schools: Withers Elementary, Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Da Vinci School, Episcopal School of Dallas, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Hockaday. $1.75 million. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3020 Westminster Ave., University Park. This Georgian traditional sits on a quiet street and affords a floorplan perfect for family and entertaining. Hardwood floors and natural light punctuate the common areas, and a dedicated office offers places to work from home. A peaceful backyard has open and covered patios. Four bedrooms/Four-and-a-half baths. $1,845,000. Schools: University Park Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

3020 Westminster Ave. PHOTO: Compass

4424 Manning Lane. PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4424 Manning Lane, Dallas. Perfectly located in the heart of the Rockbrook Manchester estate area of Preston Hollow, this gracious home was built by Susan Newell for entertaining and features a downstairs primary suite, arched doors, pecan floors, custom ironwork, a mahogany-lined study, and a spacious dining room that seats up to 12 guests. A welcoming living room features arched French doors and an antique fireplace. The heart of the home is a chef’s dream highlighted by a custom French worktable, two dishwashers and three ovens, including a Lacanche model imported from France. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,895,000. Schools: Sudie Williams Elementary, Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. Open house: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also check out:

4128 Bryn Mawr Drive, University Park . Five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths. 4,859 square feet. $2,399,000. Saturday, May 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

. Five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths. 4,859 square feet. $2,399,000. Saturday, May 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 4202 Bonham St., Dallas . Three bedrooms, two bathrooms. 1,700 square feet. $925,000. Saturday, May 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms. 1,700 square feet. $925,000. Saturday, May 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 4711 Forest Bend Road, Dallas. Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths. 2,947 square feet. $625,000. Saturday, May 15 from 12-2 p.m., and Sunday, May 16, 1-3 p.m.

Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths. 2,947 square feet. $625,000. Saturday, May 15 from 12-2 p.m., and Sunday, May 16, 1-3 p.m. 3510 Orchard Ridge Court, Dallas. Four bedrooms, four baths. 2,552 square feet. $700,000. Saturday, May 15 from 12-4 p.m., and Sunday, May 16, 1-4 p.m.

Four bedrooms, four baths. 2,552 square feet. $700,000. Saturday, May 15 from 12-4 p.m., and Sunday, May 16, 1-4 p.m. 5641 Charlestown Drive, Dallas. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms. 3,917 square feet. $1.25 million. Saturday, May 15, 1-3 p.m.

Five bedrooms, four bathrooms. 3,917 square feet. $1.25 million. Saturday, May 15, 1-3 p.m. 6130 Bandera Ave. Apt. B, Dallas . Two bedrooms, two bathrooms. 2,080 square feet. $360,000. Sunday, May 16, 1-4 p.m.

. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms. 2,080 square feet. $360,000. Sunday, May 16, 1-4 p.m. 4046 Beechwood Lane, Dallas . Three bedrooms, one bathroom. 1,247 square feet. $449,000. Sunday, May 15, 1-5 p.m.

. Three bedrooms, one bathroom. 1,247 square feet. $449,000. Sunday, May 15, 1-5 p.m. 7808 Idlewood Lane, Dallas. Three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms. 4,816 square feet. $1,425,000. Saturday, May 15, 2-4 p.m.

Three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms. 4,816 square feet. $1,425,000. Saturday, May 15, 2-4 p.m. 3809 Crown Shore Drive, Dallas. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms. 3,127 square feet. $600,000. Sunday, May 16, 2-4 p.m.