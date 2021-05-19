Cooper, Scots Bring Home 5A Golf Titles

Regardless of team colors, everything came up golden for Highland Park at the Class 5A state boys golf tournament on Tuesday.

The Scots claimed their fourth consecutive team title and 22nd overall, while HP sophomore Preston Cooper earned the individual crown at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

But here’s the weird thing: Cooper wasn’t on the winning team. He competed as part the HP Gold quintet, which finished third in the team standings.

The school’s Blue squad emerged on top after erasing a six-shot deficit following Monday’s opening round. Thanks to a second-round surge despite a weather delay, the cumulative total of 299-286—585 was one stroke better than runner-up Boerne Champion. HP Gold was another two shots back in third place.

HP Blue was led by Hudson Weibel, an Oklahoma signee who tied for third individually at 72-71—143. The team champions also included Joe Stover, Christian Clark, Key Coker, and Pierce Johnson.

Meanwhile, Cooper maintained his first-round edge on the final day, carding a total of 70-71—141. His teammate Thompson Huthnance was in the third-place deadlock at 72-71—143. Joining them on the Blue group were Mack Duvall, Martin Kemp, and Duke Stockton.

The Scots kept alive a streak of 5A championships that dates to 2017. Last year’s state tournament was cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weibel was part of the title squad as a freshman in 2018, but none of this year’s team members were a part of the winning quintet during the most recent triumph in 2019.