House of the Month: 5523 Walnut Hill Lane

Crescent Estates built this one-of-a-kind transitional-style new construction on a gracious 1.8-acre lot in the exclusive Crespi Estates. The home, beautifully designed around an interior courtyard, features high design for refined living. Lush terraced landscaping gives way to the guest quarters, one-of-a-kind pool with fire pit, a putting green, sport court, and six-car garage. More than 10,000 square feet of soft contemporary style and an abundance of natural light give this home ideal open spaces for hosting and entertaining.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected]for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.