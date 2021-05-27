Kid Art Dallas Moving To Larger Snider Plaza Location

Kid Art Dallas is moving into a larger Snider Plaza studio.

The new location will open June 7 at 6705 Hillcrest Avenue. The expansion allows owner Tori Pendergrass to include a long-awaited local artist gallery, gift boutique, and to have evening events.

“The expansion allows us to finally realize our dream of giving local artists a venue to showcase their work, a gift boutique to offer creative art kits and supplies, and room to increase our occupancy for special events,” Pendergrass said. “We host children’s birthday parties, teen and adult team building events, and mothers’ night outs. We hope to grow this side of the business in the new space.”

To celebrate the launch, Kid Art will be giving away three summer Saturday workshops to three new students. The complimentary tuition, valued at $60 each, will be gifted to the first three families who email [email protected] with the subject, “Let’s Launch 2021.” Saturday themes rotate and workshops are held 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The ideal student age is between 5 and 12 years old.

Kid Art was founded in 1994. Pendergrass was recently named the Mansion on Turtle Creek’s preferred art director for their guest experiences program. Additionally, Pendergrass frequently collaborates with The Meadows Museum and NorthPark Center on their family event programming.

