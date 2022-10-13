Thursday, October 13, 2022

PHOTO: Courtesy Galleria Dallas
Alley Market Returns to Galleria Dallas Oct. 21 and 22

Galleria Dallas’ biannual Alley Market featuring small businesses is returning Oct. 21 and 22.

The market, held in the Galleria’s outdoor alley next to The Blue Fish, will become home more than 15 local vendors, selling everything from artisanal clothing to handmade jewelry to pet clothing. Shoppers can also treat themselves to savory snacks from Eloteca and sweet treats from CocoAndré.

Vendors will donate 10% of sales to Bonton Farms, a Dallas-based nonprofit that leverages urban agriculture to nourish physical, mental, and financial health within the Bonton neighborhood.

The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and is free to enter. For more information or to view the full vendor list, visit the market’s webpage.

