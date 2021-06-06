July 4 Festivities In The Park Cities

After a pandemic-induced pivot last year, the Rotary Club of Park Cities’ Fourth of July parade is back in person.

This year’s ‘United We Stand”-themed parade beginning at 9 a.m. July 3 is dedicated to frontline workers who served the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and February winter storm. It starts at Highland Park Town Hand proceeds north on Preston Road to University Boulevard, heading east until it ends at Goar Park. The grand marshals are Laurie and Jim Hitzelberger. For more information, visit the Rotary Club’s website.

After the parade, festivities presented by the city of University Park in Goar Park will include an outdoor movie, a fun zone with a rock climbing wall, a ‘silent party’ outdoor concert, an e-sports gaming tournament, and more.

Festivities in Goar Park will end by 1 p.m., according to the city of University Park.