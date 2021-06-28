Independence Day Events Around Dallas

The Fourth of July is upon us! No matter where you live in Dallas, there are sure to be an abundance of festivities nearby after last year’s break from the celebration. Here are a few of the many options for you and your family to commemorate our nation’s birthday.

Preston Hollow:

Sparkman parade, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., July 4 at the Sparkman Clubhouse on Duchess Trail.

West Haven parade, 10:00 a.m., July 3 at Forest and Cromwell.

Park Cities:

Park Cities parade and festivities, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., July 3 beginning at Highland Park Town Hall and ending in Goar Park. For more information, visit the Rotary Club’s website.

Family Day at Saint Michael’s Farmers Market, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., July 3 at Saint Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church.

RCPC 4th of July Parade Rules 2021[83] by PeopleNewspapersDallas on Scribd

Spectator Rules – 2021[46] by PeopleNewspapersDallas on Scribd

Other:

Kaboomtown 2021, 7:30 p.m., July 3 at Addison Circle Park.

Family Field Day 4-9 p.m. July 3 at Globe Life Field.

Old Fashioned Fourth of July at Dallas Heritage Village, 10:00 a.m., July 4 at 1515 South Harwood.

Reunion Tower Independence Day Light Shows. 12:01 a.m.-8 a.m.; 8:30 p.m. 11:59 p.m. July 3 and 4.