Linda and Mitch Hart Courtesy photo
Linda and Mitch Hart to Receive 2021 Folsom Leadership Award

Linda and Mitch Hart were recently named the  2021 Robert S. Folsom Leadership Award recipients by the Methodist Health System Foundation. 

The award will be presented at a dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the Hilton Anatole Hotel’s Chantilly Ballroom. Established in 2005, the award recognizes individuals whose demonstrated commitment, contributions, and characteristics in community leadership emulate those of former Dallas Mayor Robert S. Folsom.

“We feel very strongly that Linda and Mitch Hart exemplify the intent and spirit of this special award,” said Jim Johnston, Methodist Health System Foundation president. “Like Bob Folsom, Linda and Mitch together, have used their time, energy and resources to focus on causes that inspire them – civic and business leadership, science and medicine, education and the arts, to make a lasting impact on our city. The Harts share Methodist’s dedicated focus to serving the communities in the southern sector of Dallas and beyond.”

In 2020, Methodist Health System provided $148.5 million in charity care —an amount that continues to grow with the community needs. The Folsom event has raised more than $18 million over the past 15 years to benefit Methodist Health System’s programs and services.

This year, Linda and Mitch Hart have designated the event proceeds for the significant renovation of the Women’s Imaging Center at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. In 2020, the Center provided over 9,000 individuals with access to screening mammograms, diagnostic imaging services, biopsies, and bone density tests. 

Co-chairs for this year’s event are Karen and Mal Gudis, Nancy Ann and Ray Hunt, Sophia and Willis Johnson, Lottye and Bobby Lyle, Carolyn and David B. Miller, and Gail O. and Gerald Turner. 

 Past Folsom Leadership Award recipients include Robert S. Folsom (2005), Nancy Ann Hunt (2006); Troy Aikman (2007); Laura Bush (2008); the late Norman Brinker (2009); Pat and Emmitt Smith (2010); Trevor Rees-Jones (2011); Mike Boone (2012); Rev. Mark Craig (2013); Bobby B. Lyle (2014); Jack Lowe, Jr. (2015); R. Gerald Turner, (2016); David B. Miller (2017); state Sen. Royce West (2018); and former Dallas Mayor Michael S. Rawlings (2019).

More information is available at www.methodisthealthsystem.org/folsom.

