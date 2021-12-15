Dallas CASA Names New Board Executive Committee

Dallas CASA’s board of directors recently voted in a new executive committee for the board term beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Dallas Mavericks CEO and longtime Dallas CASA board member Cynt Marshall will serve as president of the board, Scott Orr, vice president of government relations and public affairs with Fidelity Investments will serve as vice-chair/chair-elect, Corey Anthony, senior vice president of human resources and chief diversity and development officer with AT&T, is the immediate past chair.

Dallas CASA (court-appointed special advocates) volunteers advocate in court for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. In 2020, 1,527 Dallas CASA volunteers were assigned to serve 3,374 children in protective care. Ten years before, the organization served 1,334 children with 487 assigned volunteers, which represents a more than 150% increase in the number of children served.

“The strength of our agency is built on the strength of our board,” said Dallas CASA CEO Kathleen M. LaValle. “We simply would not be the thriving agency we are today without the board supporting the agency and challenging themselves to dream big. The board brings not only their tremendous professional expertise and community connections but, most importantly, a deep and abiding passion for bettering the lives of Dallas children. Everything they do is with children in mind.”