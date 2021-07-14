Rogers Healy Announces Partnership With Dallas Mavericks

Rogers Healy and Associates and the Dallas Mavericks announced a multi-year partnership Wednesday that would make the real estate brokerage the official real estate partner of the team.

In an announcement to press, the company said that the deal includes signage at American Airlines Center, in-game celebrity recognition, and inclusion in additional initiatives throughout the season.

“I’m excited to partner with Rogers Healy and Associates,” said Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. “We have known each other for years. Looking forward to being partners for even longer!”

“The Dallas Mavericks is the premier sports organization, and our company is thrilled to be able to serve as the Official Real Estate Partner of the Dallas Mavericks. Combining our roster of MVP real estate professionals, with the recognition of the Dallas Mavericks is an all-star combination,” Rogers Healy, owner and CEO of The Rogers Healy Companies said.

Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate will also partner with Mavs Care, serving in an in-depth capacity on several community outreach initiatives. Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate will also partner on the “The Truth to POWER” Project.

“The Dallas Mavericks represent what Dallas stands for, and as a brokerage based in Dallas, I am thrilled to be able to share in that message,” Healy said. “We focus on a community-first approach here at The Rogers Healy Companies, and the Dallas Mavericks focus on community as a core principle, and together we will be able to empower the Dallas community in a stronger way.”

Founded in 2006, Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate is a full-service, independently owned real estate firm offering residential, recreational, and commercial, including buyer, seller, and renter representation.

Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate increased in agent size by over 50% in 2020 alone. The company also quadrupled its leadership staff over the last year, and the company is continuing to grow all divisions in 2021.

Founded in 2009, Healy Global Real Estate + Relocation has relocated countless high-profile athletes and celebrities since its inception.

Healy Global offers comprehensive global relocation services for individuals, third-party companies, and corporations of any size. Healy Global is a sister company of Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate, one of the largest independently owned brokerages in the United States.