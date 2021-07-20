Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 12 – 18

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BLASPHEMY!

The Bible’s Book of Romans assures us that “that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God.” But that didn’t preclude a petty thief from snatching away a sign of divine favor before 8:52 p.m. July 17. Perhaps the crook who took the “God Loves (Heart) You” sign from a 65-year-old woman’s home in the 6300 block of Walnut Hill Lane needed the message more.

12 Monday

Before 8:30 a.m., a prowler didn’t get “consent” before entering a 34-year-old woman’s vehicle at her home in the 4600 block of Nashwood Lane.

Incomplete records didn’t include reporting times for a theft from a woman (age also not provided) at a home in the 10500 block of Les Jardins Drive and from a Lucas, Texas woman (age also not provided) in a NorthPark Center parking lot.

Burglarized before 9:10 p.m.: a 53-year-old man’s truck at his home in the 4300 block of Northcrest Road.

13 Tuesday

Incomplete records didn’t include reporting times for shoplifting from Victoria Secret at NorthPark Center and a theft from a Fort Worth man calling on a home in the 4800 block of Brookview Drive for Claffey Pools of Southlake.

A 25-year-old man visiting the Market at Preston Forest needed a ride at 2:45 p.m. after someone took his vehicle.

Reported at 3:51 p.m.: the sound of silence? A burglar took the radio from a 46-year-old man’s vehicle at the Market at Preston Forest.

Arrested at 7:23 p.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of stealing a 26-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

14 Wednesday

At 10:35 a.m., a reckless and irresponsible jerk drove away after a wreck with a 33-year-old Celina man in the 4800 block of LBJ Freeway.

Reported at 2:43 p.m.: A reckless motorist collided on July 13 with a 65-year-old Seagoville, Texas woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

15 Thursday

Arrested at 7:08 a.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of driving drunk in the 10900 block of St Judes Drive and resisting arrest by shoving and punching officers.

Reported at 8:16 a.m.: A prowler demonstrated how easy it was to just open an unlocked vehicle door and take stuff while a 29-year-old plumber called on a home in the 6700 block of Pemberton Drive.

Before 9:19 a.m., a thief stole from a Jorge Lawn Service of Carrollton vehicle at a home in the 11700 block of Welch Road.

Incomplete records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Inwood Road, near Forest Lane.

At 8:12 p.m., officers began a preliminary investigation of a July 12 assault on a 73-year-old woman from the 3800 block of Inwood Road.

16 Friday

Damaged before 10:58 a.m. at Grace Bible Church on Inwood Road: a 29-year-old woman’s vehicle.

Reported at 5:55 p.m.: Management for Preston Royal Cleaners in Preston Royal Village knows the embezzler who made several transactions on July 13 without customer consent.

Burglarized before 6:48 p.m.: a 46-year-old woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Stealing an 86-year-old man’s vehicle from a NorthPark Center parking lot is so vile the Dallas Police Department posted the incident record twice online.

17 Saturday

Arrested at 8:28 p.m. after a wreck in the 6500 block of Forest Lane: a 68-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated and possession of cocaine and a glass tube for consuming drugs.

Burglarized overnight before 8:47 a.m.: a 28-year-old man’s vehicle at Dallas Fire Station No. 27 at Douglas Avenue and Northwest Highway.

Incomplete records didn’t include a reporting time for vandalism in a NorthPark City parking lot.

At 10:10 a.m., an unwelcome visitor to NorthPark Center was warned to never return.

18 Sunday

Arrested at 5:58 a.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of providing false ID to officers responding to a “suspicious person” call at Preston Center.