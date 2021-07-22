Party Like A Wok Star

A new restaurant at 8041 Walnut Hill Lane recently celebrated opening for dine-in with a preview dinner event fit for a restaurant called Wok Star.

The event reflected the style of the restaurant, which is an ‘80s-themed, modern American-style concept with Chinese roots.

Guests enjoyed cocktails, Chinese fare, and classic pop hits from DJ Tony Dean. Chef Charlie Zhang, formerly of Royal China, demonstrated hand-pulling noodles and making dumplings on the center stage.

The eatery is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Wok Star opened earlier this summer for takeout and delivery and opened for dine-in service on July 19.

For more information, visit the website.









PHOTOS: WJNPHOTO