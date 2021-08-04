Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 26 – Aug. 1

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POWER OF THE DARK SIDE

Reported at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday: decidedly un-Jedi behavior. The burglar used “bodily Force” to break into a vehicle at a home in the 8300 block of Catawba Road.

26 Monday

Arrested at 1:03 a.m.: a 20-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Incomplete records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a construction site in the 4200 block of Lively Lane.

Burglarized before 11:04 a.m.: a 55-year-old man’s vehicle at Tiferet Israel on Hillcrest Road near the Northaven Trail.

27 Tuesday

Incomplete records didn’t include a reporting time for thefts in the parking lot at the Cooper Fitness Center on Preston Road and at a home in the 5100 block of Boca Raton Drive.

Reported at 12:33 p.m.: Criminal trespassing at The Sports Pod at Lovers Lane and Cresthaven Road.

Officers responded at 4:36 p.m. to a “burglary of a residence” call in the 4400 block of Bonham Street and issued a criminal trespassing warning.

28 Wednesday

Incomplete records didn’t include reporting times for thefts at homes in the 4600 block of Bluffview Boulevard and the 11500 block of Royalshire Drive.

Before 8:01 a.m., a burglar entered a garage and broke into a 50-year-old man’s truck at a home in the 4500 block of Bluffview Boulevard.

Taken before 7:15 p.m.: a 30-year-old woman’s vehicle from the Vista Bank parking lot in Preston Center.

Stolen before 10:23 p.m. at Preston Forest Square: the license plate off a 37-year-old Richardson man’s vehicle.

29 Thursday

Incomplete records didn’t include a reporting time for shoplifting at Sephora in NorthPark Center.

Photo: Tana Hunter

A car vs. building wreck around 3 p.m. at Inwood Village didn’t show up in the Dallas Police Department’s online incidents reports. However, an astute, quick-with-a-cell phone-camera People Newspapers advertising staff member calling on a client nearby made note of the mishap. She said she felt bad that the damaged Tesla still had paper tags.

30 Friday

Reported at 1:21 p.m.: A burglar pried the front door and all office doors at Group Analytic Practice of Dallas in the 6300 block of eastbound LBJ Freeway.

1 Sunday

Burglarized before 4:37 p.m.: a 42-year-old Mesquite woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 5:34 p.m.: An intruder entered and stole from a 78-year-old woman’s home in the 10100 block of Gaywood Road.