Crevoshay’s Nature-Inspired Creations to Open at Perot

Showcasing the jewelry creations of renowned designer extraordinaire Paula Crevoshay, The Shape of Matter – Through An Artist’s Eye exhibit will open at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science on Oct. 21, 2021, and run through April 20, 2022.



As part of the Perot Museum’s commitment to creating enticing content that inspires minds through nature and science, this exhibit provides an innovative look at how nature and art connect.



In addition to approximately 70 pieces inspired by nature, including a world museum debut, The Shape of Matter – Through An Artist’s Eye will include loose gems and minerals, all displayed within their respective crystal systems. The exhibition illuminates the link between minerals, gems, and jewelry while providing a path to learn more about intricate crystal structures.



Since 1981, Crevoshay has designed unique jewelry pieces that have been exhibited at the Gemological Institute of America, The Carnegie Museum of Natural History, the National Gem Collection at the Smithsonian Institution, and more. Her modern designs have evolved over the decades and are celebrated by art connoisseurs, avid jewelers, and celebrities.



From a young age, Crevoshay has been absorbed with understanding the properties and techniques of her materials. She maintains a deep knowledge of science is necessary to create fine art masterworks.



On view in the Lyda Hill Gems and Minerals Hall, the exhibit includes the museum debut of Sea Star (spinel, sapphire, ruby, and amethyst), alongside Orchidelirum (apatite, zircon, and iolite); Eden (kunzite, ruby, diamond, and sapphire); Le Fleur De Rêves (moonstone, opal, spinel, and sapphire); April (diamond and emerald); and Peacock (opal, sapphire, diamond, emerald, and apatite).



The Shape of Matter – Through An Artist’s Eye is included with general admission.



PHOTOS: Perot Museum of Nature and Science

