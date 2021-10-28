Eataly Dallas To Host Opening Party

It’s been about a year since Eataly Dallas first opened its doors, the marketplace is gearing up for a storewide opening party.

The 46,000-square-foot Italian emporium that opened at NorthPark Center in December of 2020 boasts four restaurants and thousands of local and Italian products. The storewide opening party will be Nov. 12, but tickets are on sale now and range from $99 for general admission to $149 for VIP.

Eataly will close to the public at 3 p.m. the day of the opening party to allow the place to essentially transform into a food festival featuring more than 30 tasting stations and more than 100 regional wine samples. The doors will open for VIP ticket holders at 6 p.m. and general admission ticket holders at 7 p.m.

The event will feature hand-pulled mozzarella and freshly shucked oysters, a dozen chef demonstrations of pasta making, prosciutto slicing, and more throughout the evening. Also, outside of the Boedeker Street entrance in the NorthPark Center parking lot, party-goers will find an Italian grill filled with arrosticini, a traditional lamb skewer from Abruzzo, porceddu (a whole-roasted pig traditional of Sardegna), and other signature dishes over an open-flame along with an Aperol Spritz bar, as well as more live demonstrations, and music.

Highlights from around the marketplace include plenty of pizza — both a hand-tossed, wood-fired Neapolitan pizza and Roman-style pizza alla Palla — fresh pasta prepared in a wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, cured meats and cheese, and housemade desserts.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Eataly’s website.