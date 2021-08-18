Real Talk: Jean Bateman

Jean Bateman is an award-winning real estate professional who prides herself on being able to bring a lot to the table for her clients — from expertise in remodeling, construction, disabilities-adaptation, design, and marketing.

She and her husband, Walker, call the Park Cities home, and have raised three children there. She’s also involved in the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society, the Dallas Arboretum, the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation, Junior League of Dallas, and more.

How long have you been in real estate and what led you to this career?

My Journalism degree (double concentration in advertising/art) from the University of Texas Austin, nine years of national media leadership in real estate advertising sales, my knowledge of architecture, design, landscape and construction led me to real estate 13 years ago during the difficult real estate crash of 2008.

If you could go back in time and give just starting-out-you any advice, what would it be?

Dive in and go for it under the trusted advice of a strong mentor. Remember fiduciary duty to your clients trumps everything.

What is the best thing about being a real estate agent?

Reaching my clients’ real estate goals, in a timely fashion, gives me a great deal of satisfaction. I am passionate about staging, photographing, and marketing my listings and find that the process fires me up for the sale. The strong relationships created, working with all ages, staying up with technology and being surrounded by excellent real estate agents keeps me at my best.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

Up, up, and away! I think the market will remain a strong seller’s market with people moving to Texas. My hope is that inventory increases, enabling buyers a more reasonable buying experience; however, no one has a crystal ball.

What is Jean’s Tip of the Month? (See a great deal more at JeanBateman.com)

When selling your home, a portion of the gain (difference between the sale price and your cost basis) may be taxable. Keep accurate records of capital improvements to your home that can potentially increase your basis and reduce your gain. Check with your accountant as to what costs are considered capital improvements.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

I have slalom water skied with 5 other people behind my dad’s boat, waltzed on long snow skis and sat on a camel at The Great Wall with my hubby, zip lined in Guatemala, taken a half day trip with a trusted friend on his motorcycle. I am contemplating a skydive and would love to write a book.