Envy Foundation Launches Esports Empowerment Grant Applications

The Envy Foundation, a nonprofit created by Texas-based esports and entertainment company Envy Gaming, is inviting high schools, middle schools, and clubs in Texas to apply for one of multiple $5,000-$15,000 grants to be awarded this fall to groups looking to start or grow youth esports programs.

Each recipient of the Envy Foundation empowerment grant may use the funds to support their esports and gaming club or curriculum development, ranging from (but not limited to) purchasing gaming hardware to joining competitive youth esports leagues and tournaments to expanding club programming.

Grant applications are accepted Aug. 23, 2021, to Sept. 24, 2021.

“Core to our mission for the Envy Foundation is the support of STEAM initiatives through gaming and providing more opportunities for students of all ages and backgrounds to have richer, healthier, rewarding experiences,” said Adam Rymer, Envy Gaming CEO. “We’re excited to launch the Envy Foundation’s inaugural grant program in partnership with Predator, one of the world’s top PC gaming brands, to give deserving schools or clubs in our Texas community the opportunity and funds to scale their interest in and passion for esports.”

More than 300 high schools and middle schools across the state compete in the High School Esports League and Middle School Esports League, and the University Interscholastic League (UIL) is working with event organizers and esports organizations to gather data on student participation and interest to provide to state officials.

The following entities are eligible to receive an Empowerment Grant from the Envy Foundation:

Any school that is public, private, charter or nonprofit containing any grades K-12.

Organizations with tax-exempt status as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3), or (19) of the Internal revenue Code.

2021 grants are available to Texas-based schools and organizations only. No less than five grant recipients will be selected, with notification in October. Envy and Predator have enlisted the help of Varsity Esports Foundation to vet initial applications and confirm eligibility.

For more information or to apply, visit the Envy Foundation’s website.