HP Girls Run to Title in Waxahachie
Highland Park earned its first team victory of the girls cross country season on Saturday at the Woodhouse Invitational in Waxahachie.
The Lady Scots headed a field of 18 schools in the team standings. Charlotte Hudson was the top individual finisher in fifth place with a time of 18 minutes, 17 seconds over 5 kilometers.
In the boys race, HP was eighth as a team, paced by William Jaudes in 28th place after crossing the finish line in 16:58.
Next up, the HP girls will head to the Greenhill Six-Mile Relay on Saturday at Norbuck Park. Meanwhile, the boys will compete at the Carroll Invitational at Bob Jones Park in Southlake.