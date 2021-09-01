Lady Scots Run, Jump to Victory at Relay

Highland Park placed two teams inside the top eight at the Greenhill Six-Mile Relay on Saturday at Norbuck Park.

The unique race features each runner covering 1.5 miles on a course that includes two hay-bale jumps. HP’s first-place quartet topped runner-up Hockaday by 10 seconds.

Charlotte Hudson, Sara Cavey, Alli Grace Ott, and Ellie Preston teamed up for the win for the Lady Scots in a time of 36 minutes, 22 seconds.

HP also took eighth place in the varsity girls 6A-5A division with a grouping of Elise Neuhoff, Ashley Goldman, Grace Hathaway, and Varsha Ravi.

In boys action, Greenhill claimed the title in the 4A-under division. The team of Jonah Yaffe, Chris Williams, Andrew Mann, and Travis Mann outlasted runner-up Sanger by one second.

Also on the boys side, St. Mark’s placed second and Jesuit was third behind Houston St. John’s in the 6A-5A division.

Meanwhile, the HP boys raced against an elite field at the Carroll Invitational in Southlake, coming in 28th in the team standings. Jeffrey Tubbs-Jimenez was the only runner to finish inside the top 100 individually for the Scots.

Next up for HP is the Coach T Invitational on Saturday, hosted by Flower Mound Marcus at North Lakes Park in Denton. Both the boys and girls teams will compete.