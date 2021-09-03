Crystal Charity Ball: Ten Best Dressed

Marybeth Conlon

The first-time honoree and her husband, Kevin, live in Dallas with their son, Luke, and daughter, Quinn. Marybeth founded The Conlon Law Firm in 2012 and serves as general counsel and vice president of business development for BioTE Medical. The Baylor alumna, an active member of the Crystal Charity Ball Committee, has served as president of the Circle of Friends Board for New Friends New Life. Marybeth also serves as co-chair for Baylor Scott & White Health Foundation’s 2021 Celebrating Women luncheon benefiting breast cancer research and treatments.

What clothing items helped get you through the last year?

Tennis dresses; during shelter-in-place, my husband and I began having a weekly outdoor tennis lesson and date that we still maintain today.