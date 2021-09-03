Crystal Charity Ball: Ten Best Dressed
Some of the most fashionable (and busiest) ladies in Dallas philanthropy will be recognized at the annual Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show on Oct. 1 at Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center.
Marybeth Conlon
The first-time honoree and her husband, Kevin, live in Dallas with their son, Luke, and daughter, Quinn. Marybeth founded The Conlon Law Firm in 2012 and serves as general counsel and vice president of business development for BioTE Medical. The Baylor alumna, an active member of the Crystal Charity Ball Committee, has served as president of the Circle of Friends Board for New Friends New Life. Marybeth also serves as co-chair for Baylor Scott & White Health Foundation’s 2021 Celebrating Women luncheon benefiting breast cancer research and treatments.
What clothing items helped get you through the last year?
Tennis dresses; during shelter-in-place, my husband and I began having a weekly outdoor tennis lesson and date that we still maintain today.
Tiffany Divis
The second-time honoree, an active member of the Crystal Charity Ball committee, served as the 2020 president of the Equest Women’s Auxiliary. Her previous chairmanships included the Zoo to Do, Council for Life Luncheon, Callier Cares Luncheon, and the Dallas Opera. Laura Bush selected Tiffany to serve as the senior gifts officer and special assistant in the Office of the Chief of Protocol at the U.S. Department of State and the White House from February 2006 to January 2009.
What clothing items helped get you through the last year?
Socks for comfort, apron for baking, tennis shoes for long walks, and washable fabrics for time with two new grandbabies.
Jennifer Dix
The third-year honoree, and her husband, Richard, have two children, Nate and Gracie. Jennifer earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Baylor University and a doctorate from UT Austin. She’s an active member of the Crystal Charity Ball Committee, and her past charitable affiliations included serving as Cattle Baron’s Ball chairman, and with the Junior League of Dallas, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Genesis Women’s Shelter, Equest, and the Salvation Army Woman’s Auxiliary.
What charity (or charities) are you currently supporting?
My mother-in-law was highly involved with CASA, and our family set up a memorial gift in her honor there, so I was thrilled to see Dallas CASA named as a Crystal Charity Ball beneficiary this year. The more involved I get with the Salvation Army, the more impressed I am by their mission and the effectiveness of their work. Richard and I recently toured the new American Cancer Society Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge, and it is incredibly rewarding to see our efforts as the Capital Campaign Chairs culminate with this exceptional space that will serve so many. Baylor Scott & White played a huge role in seeing the dream of Hope Lodge become a reality, and it is just one example of all they accomplish in our community
Cara French
The third-year honoree is married to Jim French, and they have two children James and Lilly. She is an active member of the Crystal Charity Ball Committee, a recipient of the Pi Beta Phi Community Service Award, a former Flower Show Chairman and President of The Junior Group of the Dallas Garden Club, and a former Cattle Baron’s Ball co-chair. Cara also supports Incarnation House, Community Partners of Dallas, and Equest.
What are you most proud of having accomplished last year?
My husband and I joined together with some friends to bring awareness to Incarnation House, which offers a safe place for the at-risk teens in Dallas to come after school to build relationships with caring adults, receive a good meal, and have access to essential services. The students at Incarnation House learn, explore, and experience in ways that facilitate growth and change. These experiences help prepare them for future life success.
Cate Ford
The third-year honoree and her husband, Jeremy, have three children, Curran, Jerry, and Chloe. Cate serves on the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Board of Directors and the UT Southwestern Medical Foundation Board of Trustees. After receiving her bachelor of arts degree from Columbia University, she worked for the Walt Disney Company and Revlon in New York before moving to Dallas and working at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts.
What charity (or charities) are you currently supporting?
The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas has always held a huge piece of my heart, and this year it celebrates its 40th anniversary with the launch of a fantastic cookbook Come to the Table, featuring 40 family-inspired recipes from some of Dallas’ best chefs. All proceeds support the RMHD. I also support Southwestern Medical Foundation, the DFW Living Legend Committee, and Children’s Hospital.
Libby Hegi
The first-time honoree and her husband, Brian, have three children. She is a third-generation Longhorn and graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. An active member of the Crystal Charity Ball Committee, Libby has been involved with the Bradfield Elementary PTA, the AT&T Performing Arts Center, and the Senior Source. She co-chaired the Stewpot Alliance Soup’s On! Luncheon and Art Sale in 2020. The Hegi family – Fred, Jan, Peter, Amy, Brian, and Libby — also received the 2019 Flora Award and recently supported the renovation and expansion of SMU’s Hegi Family Career Development Center.
What stores helped get you through the last year?
We bought a lot of games and groceries from Amazon. But I was excited to get back to Neimans and a few of my other favorite stores once they were open again.
Kim Hext
The first-time honoree and her husband, Greg, live in Dallas and have a son, Preston, who attends SMU. She’s an active member of the Crystal Charity Ball Committee. Kim is serving as the Gala Dinner Chairman for the Majestic 100 celebration and was the chairman of the 2020 and 2021 Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary’s Fashion Show and Luncheon. In addition, she serves on the boards of the Dallas Zoo, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Executive Committee of the Texas Ballet Theater, Vice-Chairman and Development Committee Chairman of Hope Supply Co., the Executive Committee and Nominating-Governance Chairman of TACA and the Aging Mind Foundation.
What clothing items helped get you through the last year?
Sneakers, fun and festive sneakers! Before 2020, one pair of athletic shoes owned a space in my closet. Now, the closet houses two rows of fashion sneakers. I love every pair.
Karla McKinley
The second-time honoree and her husband, Mark, have three adult children and one grandchild. She worked for The Kim Dawson Agency and the Eileen Ford Agency from 1979 until 1992 as a model. She serves on the board of directors of the Dallas Contemporary and Baylor Scott & White Foundation. She received the Lindalyn B. Adams Award at the Celebrating Women Luncheon in 2018. Karla co-founded the non-profit Think Human First organization, which partnered with Free The Children to build schools in underserved countries.
What clothing items helped get you through the last year?
Definitely athletic wear-our family enjoyed lots of sporting activities in safe environment, of course.
Amy Prestidge
The second-time honoree and her husband, Corey, have three children: Ford, Caroline, and Brooks. Amy, an SMU alumna and active member of the Crystal Charity Ball Committee, serves as an officer for the Children’s Medical Center Auxiliary and previously served as honorary chairman of the Chick Lit Luncheon benefiting Community Partners.
What are you most proud of having accomplished last year?
I am most proud of the time our family spent together helping (others). We did lots of Meals on Wheels and snack bags for the Boys and Girls after-school program. Loved helping others while spending time together.
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman
The third-year honoree and her husband, Justin, have two children, a son, JR, and a daughter, Millie. She is a graduate of SMU with an honors degree in art history, continued her study of art in New York in the Christie’s Connoisseurship Program, and is enrolled in Harvard Business School’s owner/president management program. Kimberly has served as a lifestyle contributor to the Today Show. She also serves on the board of Children’s Cancer Fund.
What are you proudest of having accomplished last year?
My children and nephews for decorating and filling bags for the children at Vogel Alcove. They took the time to write encouraging messages and fill up treat bags that we were able to drop off in support of the amazing work they do there for homeless children and families.
Visit crystalcharityball.org for more information or to support the ball’s charitable causes.