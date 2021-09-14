North Texas Giving Day 2021: Nexus Recovery Center

Editor’s Note: As part of our coverage of North Texas Giving Day this year, we’ve invited nonprofits to pitch themselves to our readers.

September is a time for celebration here at Nexus Recovery Center. All month long, we honor National Recovery Month, an observance held each year to educate Americans about recovery from substance use. Recovery Month reinforces the positive message that behavioral and mental health are essential, prevention and treatment are effective, and that recovery IS possible. We have countless success stories that are living proof.

“I have a purpose today. Drugs take you down a very dark and ugly hole and I needed a hard reset,” Kelci O’Brien, Nexus Recovery Center client, said. “I hated myself for so long and I am still learning but I never get tired of feeling proud of myself for doing the right thing. I have not felt that for 30 years.”

This year’s theme, “Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” reminds us that the challenges of substance use are widespread in our society, that there are as many pathways to recovery as there are people, and that everyone’s journey is different, but we are all in this together.

Since our founding in 1971, Nexus has walked alongside thousands of women on the path to recovery from substance use disorders. As we celebrate this milestone of changing lives for 50 years and in honor of National Recovery Month, we look toward our future pathways to possibilities as we continue to serve as a community of hope and sobriety for families who strive to live healthy, resilient lives.

September holds even more reasons to celebrate with Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day on Thursday, September 23 where thousands of North Texans participate in the largest community-wide giving initiative in the nation designed to empower every person to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about. Join us to show how WE, as a community, support and take care of each other. By donating to Nexus for #NTXGivingDay, you help make our mission possible so that we can provide greater security, community, and dignity for the women and children we serve for years to come.

Donate here: www.northtexasgivingday.org/nexusrecovery