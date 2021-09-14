North Texas Giving Day 2021: Project Transformation North Texas

Editor’s Note: As part of our coverage of North Texas Giving Day this year, we’ve invited nonprofits to pitch themselves to our readers.

Project Transformation North Texas (PTNT) is going for the gold on North Texas Giving Day 2021! Our goal is to raise $20,000 to support our after-school and summer programs which uniquely serve youth in grades 1-12 in underserved areas of Dallas. The mission of Project Transformation North Texas is to transform communities by engaging children, college-age young adults, and churches in purposeful relationships. Your gift on North Texas Giving Day directly supports the children enrolled in our after-school program as they receive a healthy dinner, mentoring, homework help, and reading support from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Project Transformation North Texas (PTNT) combats learning loss by supporting children and youth during out of school times (after school and summer) so that they can become the thriving leaders of tomorrow. PTNT does this by connecting children and youth from underserved neighborhoods in North Texas with college student mentors in order to provide long-term social emotional and literacy development and, in the process, transform marginalized communities. Here are the words of participants from our summer 2021 program:

·I have friends and teachers that care about me at PTNT and love me and help me when I am sad.

The best thing I learned at PTNT was about God.

The best thing I learned at PTNT was to be kind and helpful to others and to never think negative about yourselves and others.

· I like that they read to us and that it is free for us and adults don’t have to pay because my mom works very hard. I also like that we get to experience more things.

· If I am having a sad day at home and I am really mad they help me and they have really good lunches that make my stomach full.

Your gift on North Texas Giving Day will help Project Transformation North Texas serve over 1,000 youth in 2021/22! Thank you for helping us to transform lives.

Find the Project Transformation North Texas donation page here.