AIA Dallas Home Tour Offers Virtual and In-Person Options

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes, Dallas’ only citywide home tour and the area’s only tour curated exclusively by architects, is back Saturday and Sunday, October 23-24.

This is the 15th anniversary of the tour, and this milestone year features geographic expansion of homes outside of Dallas, including a home in Denton, Texas, and one outside of Tyler, Texas.

“AIA Dallas celebrates the beauty and diversity of architecture in Texas homes,” said Michael Malone, committee co-chair and founding principal at Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects. “This year’s collection features diverse housing options in terms of style and size.”

The Tour of Homes showcases the work of our city’s talented architects, highlighting innovative and outstanding residential design. This year’s tour will feature groundbreaking homes in Preston Hollow, Oak Cliff, Lake Highlands, Lakewood, Turtle Creek, and, for the first time ever, in Denton and East Texas.

After Covid-19 pushed all tours virtual last year, 2021 will feature a carefully executed return to in-person tours, as well as virtual options. Seven homes will be in-person only, two will be virtual, and one in Denton will have hybrid options (both in-person and virtual).

The three virtual tours include Five House (a rustic-modern pool casita in Denton), Sugar Creek (a modern home in a wooded setting outside of Tyler, Texas, featuring a new commissioned sculpture by award-winning Dallas photographer and architect Craig D. Blackmon), and Gold Crest (a high rise on Turtle Creek Boulevard, whose original design was by notable Dallas architect George Dahl). Virtual tickets will consist of digital access to these three homes, with an hour-long video walk-through led by the architects.

The in-person tours feature a sustainable home on Stonegate Road pursuing quadruple energy and green building certifications and producing five to seven times more energy than is being consumed, a historic renovation of a farmhouse on Kessler Parkway, a 6,000-square-foot home in Preston Hollow, and many more.





Strait Lane home PHOTOS: Shoot2Sell

The Strait Lane home featured in the tour was designed by DGA Douglas Guiling Architect. It sits in a quiet neighborhood just south of the Hockaday School. A nearby creek creates a wonderful natural setting on the east side of the home. Large windows, outdoor living areas, and interactive balconies connect the interior to the nature outside. Spaces are filled with light, often from two sides of a room.

Influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright and Louis Kahn, the home utilizes large overhangs, architect-designed details, and an experience that provides moments of discovery and framed views.





Gold Crest PHOTOS: Clifford Welch

Gold Crest, located on Turtle Creek Boulevard, was originally designed by noted Dallas architect George Dahl and is one of the most architecturally significant buildings on Turtle Creek Boulevard. The fourth-floor residence takes its design inspiration from the historic 1965 high-rise that houses it.

The apartment is just above the tree line with a northeast exposure and a view of the Turtle Creek Parkway, the Uptown skyline, and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Kalita Humphreys | Dallas Theater Center. The building’s wraparound balconies provide a connection to the outdoors from every apartment.

The renovation by WELCH | HALL Architects stripped the unit down to its original state to allow for maximum use of the overall volume. The minimal material palette features oak flooring, cypress millwork, white walls, and sheer fabric along the perimeter glass. An accent wall off the main living space contains the same ledgestone used on the original exterior of the 1965 building. The owner’s collections of art, books, and furniture were integrated into the home; the library runs the length of the space, passing through four rooms. A continuous mirrored band above reflects the outdoors, blurring the line between actual and perceived space.

The self-guided tour is Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A variety of ticketing options are available to accommodate interests. Tour tickets are $45 for the in-person-only tours and $45 for the three virtual tours. A combined all-access pass to all ten homes (in-person and virtual) is $75. Tickets are on sale now at www.hometourdallas.com.

The separately ticketed Premiere Party is the Thursday before the tour (Oct. 21) and is held at a Forest Hills home which is not on the tour. Tickets are $125 and include passed hors d’oeuvres, open bar, meet-and-greets with the tour architects at the Premiere Party, and a combined in-person and virtual ticket to the tour.

Ticket holders will receive access through an app to plan a richer event experience and enjoy content at their fingertips while touring, including maps, images, insights from tour architects, access to the virtual tours, photos, videos, and extra content.

The week before the event, the addresses for the homes will be available on www.hometourdallas.com and on the app.