Ylang 23 Taking Easter Gift Donations, Offering Free Easter Photos

Dallasites can donate Easter basket gifts to support Jubilee Park and Community Center and get their Easter photos taken with real bunnies for free by a professional photographer April 1 at Ylang 23.

The Easter baskets will be assembled in the store during the event. The festivities will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1 at the Preston Center jewelry store. Women and children’s clothing brand Dondolo will also be on hand to support the efforts for Jubilee Park and Community Center.

“Running a multi-generational family business in Dallas, we are all about creating family moments and memories, especially around the holidays. We can’t wait to see all the joy emerge during this event, and also raise awareness for the children at Jubilee Park & Community Center,” said Alysa Teichman of Ylang 23. “Being able to brighten their holiday with some extra Easter cheer hits home to me, as I’m on the board and continually see firsthand the magic that this nonprofit creates for this particular community in our city.”

For more information about Jubilee Park and Community Center, visit their website.