Dallas ISD Holding Community Meetings on Redistricting

It’s not just the state legislature that will tackle redistricting this year — Dallas ISD is also working through the process.

As demographers look at the 2020 Census data, the district is also holding community meetings to explain the process and timeline for redistricting, and to get input, including a virtual meeting Thursday for District 1 with trustee Edwin Flores.

The meeting, which will be held starting at 6 p.m. on Zoom, will provide an overview of the process, explain the criteria for redistricting, and allow for community feedback on the current trustee districts and future plans.

An interactive map is available here.

Every 10 years, Dallas ISD undergoes the redistricting process to make sure communities are represented appropriately based on any shifts in population trends. If shifts are determined, boundaries of the trustee districts could be redrawn based on census data.

To see more about the redistricting process, click here.