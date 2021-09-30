Preston Hollow House of the Month: 11041 Lawnhaven Road

Looking for a luxurious contemporary stucco home located in highly desirable Preston Hollow? This green energy-certified home has private access to the Northaven Trail. Upon entering from the large drive, you’ll see the massive three-car garage and spacious home with more than 7,000 square feet. The massive foyer opens to the formal living and dining spaces and offers plenty of natural light. The luxury chef’s kitchen has a GE Monogram appliance package and butler’s pantry for hosting. The primary suite has direct patio access, a spa-inspired bathroom suite with double walk-in closets, and a private Peloton or yoga room. Downstairs, there is a secondary guest quarters and living space. Two staircases lead upstairs to the home theater, loft game room, and three additional bedrooms.







