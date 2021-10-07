Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Oct. 9-10

Ready to find your new home this weekend? Check out these beauties.

Saturday

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

3728 Alta Vista Lane, Dallas. This ranch-style home features an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings and plenty of room for entertaining. Completely renovated primary suite wing with additional area for an office overlooking the backyard. Impeccable primary bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub, large shower and walk-in closet. Hardwoods in main living areas and hallways, new carpet in bedrooms, oversized laundry with sink, and a Dutch door. Marble countertops in kitchen and baths. Plenty of backyard space for a monster pool. Four bedrooms / three bathrooms. $450,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3621 Turtle Creek Blvd., Apt 3D, Dallas. This absolutely charming condo is available for immediate move-in. Located across the street from Dean Park, Turtle Creek, and the historic Kalita Humphreys Theater with easy access to Uptown, Downtown, and The Arts District. Complete with wood floors throughout the living areas, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, and more. Ideal for those seeking a lock-and-go lifestyle, quiet and unique home in a terrific Turtle Creek location. Two bedrooms / two bathrooms. $450,000. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

8307 Midway Road, Dallas. Large den with incredible windows opens to spacious kitchen with island, double Dacor ovens, and large pantry. Primary bedroom down with huge closet, jetted tub, separate shower, and easy access to the pool. Beautiful pool with spa, covered patio with fireplace, and outdoor kitchen. Flexible spaces downstairs can include two offices, an exercise room, or a nursery. Upstairs with two living areas including a media room with incredible acoustics. There’s a sound system in nearly every room. Four bed/ three-and-a-half baths. $849,500. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

2815 Stanford Ave, University Park. Light and bright with beautiful mature trees. This traditional home features a center hall floor plan with gorgeous formal dining and living room. It also features a downstairs fifth bedroom with a connected bath. A second built-in desk upstairs is adjacent to the laundry room. The family room and kitchen are spacious and great for entertaining. Third living area upstairs along with primary bedroom, a secondary bedroom with private bath and two other bedrooms with jack and jill bath. Four bedrooms / four and a half baths. $2,100,000. Schools: University Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

12006 Timberlake Court, Dallas. Featuring privacy and convenience, this elegant home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. First floor living with vast main living area, cozy library, and primary suite. Tastefully remodeled kitchen and Quarter Sawn hardwoods – installed by French Brown. The main floor rounded out with elegant dining, powder bath, and laundry. Three outdoor patios with lush landscaping. Upstairs features an oversized second bedroom-bath and storage space. Rear entry is gated for added privacy/security. Two beds / two-and-a-half baths. $875,000. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

7743 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas. Exquisite traditional home, updated and expanded in 2020 with designer finishes. This amazing light-filled home has views of private courtyards from almost every room, beautiful hardwood floors, generous rooms sizes, porcelain and quartz counters, custom drapes, an elevator, and more. Elegant formals with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, and wet bar opens to the breakfast area. The downstairs primary suite features separate dual baths and walk-in closets. Upstairs space with full bath. Enjoy the private outdoor oasis with a sparkling pool and firewall. Three bedrooms / five bathrooms. $1,795,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.