Park Cities House of the Month: 3508 McFarlin Boulevard

Step inside this stunning, redesigned 5,730-square-foot estate on an oversized 90-foot lot in an ideal location — a quick walk to Highland Park Middle School, Goar Park, and Snider Plaza. The five-bedroom, three-bath custom home (plus powder rooms) boasts a first-floor primary suite that opens to a backyard oasis with a gorgeous pool and spa, turfed backyard, and limestone pavers. A chef’s kitchen provides quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, and brass fixtures. And there is plenty of storage throughout the home, including an oversized three-car garage.

