Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Oct. 15-17

Friday

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

16 Sarah Nash Court, Dallas. Private gated community with the elegance of old-world Mediterranean on a premier lot in Lane Park Estates. Brick exterior, tile roof, open front porch framed with arches and paneled wood doors. Vaulted barrel ceilings in the gourmet kitchen, large island with a six-burner gas cooktop. Double ovens, wine closet, walk-in pantry, pool area including spa, fireplace, loggia, and more. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1,699,000. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. AND Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday

PHOTO: Compass

4228 Buena Vista St., Apt 101, Dallas. This completely renovated condo is a show-stopper. The first floor has newer hardwoods throughout and an inviting half bath. There is a large living and dining area with mid-century modern fixtures. The remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, and new hardware. The primary has three closets, a sitting area, and a wood-burning fireplace. Modern barn doors lead you to the ensuite bathroom with an oversized standup shower and dual vanity. Two bedrooms/ one-and-a-half bathrooms. $364,900. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

5806 Royal Crest Dr. Dallas. This beautiful one-story ranch has been given a rebirth, now it has a fabulous open concept floor plan. The ceilings have been raised to 9.5 feet, and there are beautiful grey-toned hardwoods. The home also has a backhouse with a full shower and bath that could be a wonderful office. Four bedrooms/three baths. $998,000. Schools: Arthur Kramer Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, St. Mark’s. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. AND Sunday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4209 Meadowdale Lane, Highland Park. Beautiful Mid-Century Modern home. Amazing vaulted ceilings and open spaces, with great flow for living and entertainment. Top-of-the-line materials, lighting, electronics, and appliances. Stainless kitchen countertops, Anne Sacks, Waterworks tile throughout, stained concrete floors in living areas. Great covered outdoor living area. Wonderful views through large expanses of windows to pool and yard. The home is completely handicap accessible. Four bedrooms / two and a half bathrooms. $995,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

8926 Guernsey Lane, Dallas. Perfect for gracious living and entertaining with an open floor plan and 12′ ceilings. Located in a quiet cul de sac. Serene and private primary suite, luxurious bath, and oversized walk-in closet. A great den opens to the kitchen and breakfast room and features a fireplace, bookcases, and cabinets. A chef’s kitchen has top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths. $1,549,500. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

11626 Hillcrest Road, Dallas. This home embodies the perfect blend of midcentury design and modern finishes set on a unique, elevated lot overlooking Buffalo Creek. The living space has been remodeled and expanded with walls of windows that flood the rooms with natural light and views of the lush surroundings. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.1 million. Schools: Arthur Kramer Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, St. Mark’s. Open house: 1-3 p.m.