Dallas ISD is looking for dads — and father figures — to take advantage of opportunities to be mentors and leaders on local campuses with a Dads Draft Day Oct. 23.

The event, which will be virtual, will seek out men all over Dallas to be mentors, lead groups on campus, and more as part of its All-Pro Dads Club, will take place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

To sign up (or nominate someone) or for more information, click here.