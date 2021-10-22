HP Moves Closer to Another State Crown

As the calendar turns to fall each year, Highland Park heads back to the state team tennis tournament.

The Scots (17-1) will make their 34th consecutive appearance in the state semifinals after easily winning the Class 5A Region II championship on Friday at Richland Tennis Center in North Richland Hills. They will seek title No. 22.

After a 10-5 win over Frisco Independence in the regional semifinals on Thursday, HP rolled past Frisco Lebanon Trail 10-2 on Friday.

HP will be an overwhelming favorite at state, as the most decorated program in Texas high school history and the five-time defending champs. The Scots have defeated San Antonio Alamo Heights for the top spot in each of the past two years.

Matchups will be revealed this weekend for the 2021 state semifinals, which will take place on Thursday morning in College Station. The championship match will be on Friday.