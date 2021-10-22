Dallas Junior Forum Celebrates 40 Years At Fall Luncheon

Dallas Junior Forum will host a fall luncheon and fundraiser Oct. 26 featuring a raffle, silent auction, and guest panel featuring leaders from nonprofits served by the organization.

The luncheon and fundraiser is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at Northwood Club. It will be chaired by Michelle Mew and moderated by former Dallas Junior Forum President and board member Julie Sheridan.

“Last year, our event was forced to go virtual due to the pandemic,” said Mew. “This year, we are thrilled to bring our members, agency representatives, and supporters together for this great event.”

Agencies served by Dallas Junior Forum include Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center, Juliette Fowler Communities, The Ebby House, Network of Community Ministries, The Family Place, and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

“During the past 18 months of the pandemic, we recognized more than ever that support for our agencies remains critical as they face so many new challenges,” said DJF President Julie Crowley. “We are excited to celebrate our 40 plus years of service with our agency leaders as they share their vision for future collaboration.”

Auction and raffle items for the event include shopping sprees, gift cards, trips to the Italian wine country and Mexico and Caribbean resorts, and entertainment packages, including tickets to the 2022 U.S. Open.

Silent auction bidding will be held at both the October 26 event and online at the DJF website beginning October 20. Raffle tickets are available for purchase on the DJF website and include $1,000 in NorthPark Gold shopping, a year of NorthPark valet parking, and a private chef-prepared dinner party for 10 guests.

Tickets for the luncheon are $150 and sponsorships are available beginning at $500. To buy event and raffle tickets, visit DJF’s website. Proceeds from the event benefit the agencies served by Dallas Junior Forum.