Staunton, Chapman Lead HP Past Bell

Highland Park gymnasts began the optional portion of their season schedule by defeating Hurst L.D. Bell in boys competition during a dual meet on Tuesday at the Hegi Family Gymnastics Center.

Clayton Staunton won the all-around title for the Scots along with four individual events — floor exercise, parallel bars, horizontal bar, and pommel horse. HP’s Austin Chapman won rings and vault and placed second behind Staunton in the all-around standings.

Bell won the girls meet, but the Lady Scots were led by Kennedy Downing’s third-place showing in the all-around. Downing was the runner-up on vault and floor exercise, while teammate Ana Simpson was second on uneven bars.

Both HP squads will return to action for another optional meet on Jan. 28 at the Rudder Invitational in Bryan.