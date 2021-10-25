Ghosts Haunt Halloweens of Yesteryear

Bring on Halloween, a season when masks aren’t so controversial (usually).

A spooky trip through newspaper archives dug up photographs to delight and, in some cases, haunt (Be relieved, Bill Jones, we’re not republishing that 1986 trick-or-treating pic. What were you thinking?)

Our earliest coverage included a warning about the potential for flammable costumes to explode but, thankfully, no stories of such tragedies happening.

Crime Reports covered miscreants lobbing pumpkins at passing cars in 1987 and 1991. In 1995, teens snatched a $30 gorilla mask off a front porch decoration after a Crescent Avenue homeowner refused candy to boys chastened as too old to trick or treat.

Decades of papers show the Park Cities love school carnivals and jack-o-lantern contests.

Have another awesome Halloween but be careful what you wear.

PHOTOS: People Newspapers Archives