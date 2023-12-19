Family Place Announces 2024 ReuNight Chairs

The Family Place, Texas’ largest family violence service agency, has announced Kristin and James Hallam and Annie and Erik Miller as co-chairs of the 11th-annual ReuNight for The Family Place.

The event will be held Thursday, May 9 at the newly reopened Hôtel Swexan in the Harwood District.

ReuNight is a signature event of The Family Place with an intimate dining and luxury live action experience that raises funds to help survivors of domestic violence. Attendees will have a four-course dinner with wine pairings under the direction of Executive Chef Raymond Bocanegra.

Kristin and James Hallam are both native Texans — Kristin a former special agent and federal investigator and now CEO of Cheetah Swift, and James is executive vice president of Ben E. Keith Company.

“ReuNight brings together a passionate community of philanthropists dedicated to protecting and empowering survivors of domestic violence,” Kristin Hallam said. “We are proud of welcome guests to an evening of purpose and impact at the luxury Hôtel Swexan, which will provide the perfect backdrop to raise critical funds for The Family Place.”

Annie Miller, originally from Rhode Island, has held various operational roles in finance, media, and retail, most recently serving as vice president of business development and partnerships at WPP. Erik Miller is a partner at Canyon Partners in Dallas and a Montana native.

“Erik and I are honored to co-chair and curate an evening that embodies the heart of The Family Place for our guests,” Annie Miller said. “It’s a privilege to generate essential funds that will create safe spaces and positive change for victims of domestic violence.”

Funds raised at ReuNight will allow The Family Place to continue empowering survivors of family violence by providing safe housing, counseling, and skills that create independence while building community engagement and helping families progress from fear to safety.

Tickets for ReuNight will be available in the spring at familyplace.org/ReuNight. Sponsorships begin at $5,000.