DUC Rows Well at Head of the Charles

Dallas United Crew sent five boats to the prestigious Head of the Charles Regatta last weekend in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It’s the largest three-day regatta in the world.

The DUC contingent included 37 athletes from 12 high schools, including several rowers from the Park Cities. The club placed in the top half of the field in the varsity girls eight and youth varsity boys eight divisions, which will earn both crews invitations to return in 2022.

The U17 eight boat for DUC placed third among all U17 boats in the varsity boys division. The club also fielded entries in the varsity four divisions for both boys and girls.