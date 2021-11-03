Sponsored: Junior League of Collin County Neath the Wreath

25th annual ‘Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market takes place November 11-14 at a NEW location – the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel and Convention Center at Watters Creek and is hosted by the Junior League of Collin County.

Shoppers come to experience over 130 merchants with the best in unique holiday and home décor, clothing and accessories, gifts, jewelry, children’s items, gourmet food and more. Merchants are best in their class coming from Texas, surrounding states and beyond.

Tickets are available online, at the door for $15 or in advance at Market Street locations for $12. The Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center provides ample parking, wider shopping aisles, additional hospitality and is walking distance from Watters Creek. As the largest fundraiser for the Junior League of Collin County (JLCC), proceeds from ‘Neath the Wreath enable JLCC to achieve its mission of promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Annually, JLCC impacts more than 21,000 lives through 600 volunteer opportunities totaling over 30,000 JLCC member service hours donated to Collin County nonprofit organizations.

Thursday, November 11, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, November 12, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Open late!

Saturday, November 13, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 14, 2021 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

New location! Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center (777 Watters Creek Boulevard, Allen, Texas 75013 MAP)

COST: $12 in advance at participating Market Street locations (McKinney, Allen, Frisco, Plano, Coppell, Flower Mound, Colleyville, Mansfield)

$15 online and at the door

Tickets go on sale October 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Children 12 and under are free.

PARKING: $5 self-parking and valet available

For safety reasons, baby strollers, rolling carts, rolling bags, wagons, and pets are not allowed. The safety of our merchants, shoppers, and volunteers is a high priority. ‘Neath the Wreath planning will take into consideration all guidelines set by the CDC, state and local government. Subscribe to our email for market updates.

QUESTIONS:

[email protected]

https://www.neaththewreath.org

972-769-0557

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NeaththeWreath

Twitter: https://twitter.com/neaththewreath

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jlccntw