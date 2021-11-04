HP Golfers to Play National 4-Ball Event

Highland Park golfers Sophie Biediger and Landry Saylor have qualified for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship in Puerto Rico.

The event, slated to begin April 30 at Grand Reserve Golf Club, is for two-player amateur teams with individual Handicap Indexes not exceeding 14.4. It will mark the first time a United States Golf Association championship is held outside of the U.S. mainland.

Biediger, a senior, and Saylor, a sophomore, earned the honor by collectively carding a score of 5-under par 66 to win a recent qualifier at The Clubs of Prestonwood.