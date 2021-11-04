Thursday, November 4, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Landry Saylor and Sophie Biediger shared the honor with their fathers, Jeremy Saylor (left) and Jerry Biediger (right), who also served as their caddies during the qualifier.
Park Cities Sports 

HP Golfers to Play National 4-Ball Event

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park golfers Sophie Biediger and Landry Saylor have qualified for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship in Puerto Rico.

The event, slated to begin April 30 at Grand Reserve Golf Club, is for two-player amateur teams with individual Handicap Indexes not exceeding 14.4. It will mark the first time a United States Golf Association championship is held outside of the U.S. mainland.

Biediger, a senior, and Saylor, a sophomore, earned the honor by collectively carding a score of 5-under par 66 to win a recent qualifier at The Clubs of Prestonwood.

You May Also Like

Staunton, HP Gymnasts Reach State Meet

Todd Jorgenson 0

HP Qualifiers Ready for Regional Meet

Todd Jorgenson 0

HP Cruises Through Early Playoff Rounds

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *