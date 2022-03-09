Speedy Scots Post Strong Times on Track

Luke Herring and Highland Park sprinted to a fourth-place showing in the team standings at the Dan Christie Relays on March 6 in Prosper.

Herring took home three medals for the Scots, including a gold in the 110 hurdles, a silver in the 300 hurdles, and a bronze in the long jump. John Rutledge won the 200 and Ray Saalfield was first in the 800.

In girls action, HP finished fifth as a team at the Coppell Relays on March 5. Medalists for the Lady Scots included Hattie Speicher (triple jump and long jump), Mason Prather (discus), and Kayla Dickerson (800). HP collectively placed higher than any other Class 5A school at the meet.

Next up, both HP squads will compete at the Charles Qualls Invitational on March 10 at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.