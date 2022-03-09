Wednesday, March 9, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park's Kayla Dickerson was third in the 800 meters at the Coppell Relays.
Park Cities Sports 

Speedy Scots Post Strong Times on Track

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Luke Herring and Highland Park sprinted to a fourth-place showing in the team standings at the Dan Christie Relays on March 6 in Prosper.

Herring took home three medals for the Scots, including a gold in the 110 hurdles, a silver in the 300 hurdles, and a bronze in the long jump. John Rutledge won the 200 and Ray Saalfield was first in the 800.

In girls action, HP finished fifth as a team at the Coppell Relays on March 5. Medalists for the Lady Scots included Hattie Speicher (triple jump and long jump), Mason Prather (discus), and Kayla Dickerson (800). HP collectively placed higher than any other Class 5A school at the meet.

Next up, both HP squads will compete at the Charles Qualls Invitational on March 10 at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.

You May Also Like

Lady Scots Shoot for Postseason Success

Todd Jorgenson 0

Wakeland Rallies Late to Eliminate Scots

Todd Jorgenson 0

Downing Propels HP Gymnasts to Dual Win

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *