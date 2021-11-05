Dallas ISD To Offer COVID Vaccine Clinics

On the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of the emergency use authorization for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, Dallas ISD announced Thursday it will partner with several organizations to provide a series of vaccine clinics at various elementary schools later this month.

The clinics, which will be open to those age 5 and older, will begin later this month, the district said in a press release. The CDC approved a pediatric regimen for the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11 this week.

(Read: CDC Committee Recommends Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine for Children 5-11)

“Once students are fully vaccinated, there is a 6- to 8-week period before immunity is achieved,” the district said. “We understand the approaching holiday season is one of the highest transmission periods for virus spread.”



The following seven clinics will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 20, for the first dose, and Saturday, Dec. 11, for the second dose:

David G. Burnet Elementary School; 3200 Kinkaid Drive, Dallas, TX 75220

3200 Kinkaid Drive, Dallas, TX 75220 Cedar Crest Elementary School; 2020 Mouser St., Dallas, TX 75203

2020 Mouser St., Dallas, TX 75203 Gilbert Cuellar Sr. Elementary School; 337 Pleasant Vista Drive, Dallas, TX 75217

337 Pleasant Vista Drive, Dallas, TX 75217 Jerry R. Junkins Elementary School; 2808 Running Duke Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

2808 Running Duke Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006 Umphrey Lee Elementary School; 7808 Racine Drive, Dallas, TX 75232

7808 Racine Drive, Dallas, TX 75232 Charles Rice Learning Center; 2425 Pine St., Dallas, TX 75215

2425 Pine St., Dallas, TX 75215 Solar Preparatory School for Girls; 2617 N Henderson Ave., Dallas, TX 75206

The district also said that, despite the recent downgrade in risk level by the county, the mask protocols will remain for the time being.

(Read: Dallas County Lowers COVID-19 Risk Level)

“Data shows our mask requirement has helped keep the percentage of positive cases down, and Dallas ISD is one of the districts with the lowest transmission rates compared to districts without one,” the district said. “For now, we will continue the mask protocol for students, staff, and visitors inside facilities.”

District officials said that they are working closely with Dallas County Health and Human Services to monitor the situation, and will likely reassess in mid-December.