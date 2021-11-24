Love Your Neighbor? Tell Us About Them

As 2021 winds down and we’re staring 2022 straight in the face, it’s also a time for reflection — and gratitude.

With that in mind, we’ve been creating opportunities to celebrate the people that work hard to make the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, and adjacent neighborhoods incredible places to live, work, and play.

And we want you to help us honor those people by telling us about them.

Take, for instance, our recent online request for reader suggestions for our first-ever Readers’ Choice Person of the Year, and our subsequent ballot. Every year, we choose a Person of the Year, but this year, we’ve decided to include a readers’ pick as well. More than 1,400 votes later, we cannot wait to introduce you to the remarkable person that emerged at the top of the list in our January issue.

We’re also working to introduce you to the best and brightest young professionals in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow in our 2022 20 Under 40. The special section spotlights up-and-coming locals in various sectors, including entertainment, real estate, legal, health, philanthropy, and education.

Every year we do this, we are consistently impressed with the sheer volume of talent and ambition present in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. We expect this year will be no different, and we’re already getting some very strong submissions.

Nominees must reside in either the Park Cities or Preston Hollow, or have a strong connection to either community. To be considered eligible, nominees must be 39 years old or younger as of March 22. We also are looking for teens to spotlight as Youth on the Rise in the special section. We’re taking nominations now — find out how here.

But that’s not the only way we’ll be looking back at another remarkable year. Between Christmas Eve and New Years Day, we take a look at some of our favorite stories from the past year.

Last year, for the first time, we asked readers to nominate their favorite stories, too, and then vote on their favorites. We’ll be doing that again this month, so keep an eye out (hint: the best way to do that is to subscribe to the Preston Hollow People or Park Cities People weekly newsletters), and nominate (and then later vote) for your favorite here.

And, as always, we love to get your tips and photos. Have a brag-worthy neighbor? Did you catch someone being good? Let us know about it by emailing [email protected], or by messaging us on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.