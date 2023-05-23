Austin Street Center to Hold Klyde Warren Fundraiser

The Austin Street Center is holding its eighth-annual “No Place Like Home” event June 8 at Klyde Warren Park.

“No Place Like Home” is one of the signature events for the center that serves the most vulnerable homeless individuals by providing safe shelter and meeting basic needs.

The presenting sponsor is Alison Doherty, a long-time Austin Street supporter and this year’s honorary chair.

The event is chaired by Rebecca Blount and Danielle Evarts, who were introduced to the mission years ago and have served on the event committee in the past.

“I rallied around this cause immediately when I was introduced to the mission,” Blount said. “Chairing the event this year is special to me as I’ve seen firsthand the critical mission come to life at Austin Street Center. Every dollar we raise with this event can potentially change the trajectory of someone’s life for the better.”

The outdoor event will start at 5:30 p.m. and feature a DJ and silent auction. Tickets can be purchased online ranging from $60 to $160.

“This event has become ingrained in Austin Street Center’s DNA as a celebration of all the good that has come from our life-changing mission,” said Daniel Roby, chief executive officer of Austin Street Center. “We hope to engage and ignite a passion for the cause among more community members in an effort to end homelessness in Dallas.”