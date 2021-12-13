Fit Luka Doncic in a Stocking

While you might not have a nearly seven-foot stocking just sitting around, ready to hang by the chimney with care, that doesn’t mean you have to give up your dream of shoving a Dallas Mavericks guard into a comically oversized sock this holiday season.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead featuring Dallas Mavericks All-Star (and Preston Hollow resident) Luka Doncic — just in time for the holiday shopping season.

For a mere $30 (plus shipping) you can get your own Doncic bobblehead celebrating the 2018-2019 NBA Rookie of the Year, or buy a few to dole out to fellow Mavs fans.

All the details are below, and you can find pictures, graphics, an animation, and a video of the bobblehead at this Dropbox link.

“Bobbleheads make the perfect gift for any fan and we’re excited that this new bobblehead featuring Luka Doncic arrived just in time for the holidays,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public in 2019. The bobbleheads were produced by FOCO.