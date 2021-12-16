Rogers Healy and Associates Brings Back ‘License Launch’

Need more real estate agents? Rogers Healy says he will just grow his own.

Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate has reintroduced their License Launch giveaway program in a bid to help people who are interested in becoming a real estate professional take the steps necessary to be one.

Rogers Healy, owner and CEO of Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate, came up with the program last year when he saw an opportunity to invest in individuals who would be successful real estate agents. Healy covers the cost of real estate school for qualified candidates interested in working as full-time real estate agents at RHA. He and his staff also provide the candidates with resources to successfully complete their education.

“It has been such a rewarding experience to be involved in the licensing process for the License Launch recipients this year,” Natalie Magness, Talent Coordinator for RHA, said. “Not only do we get the opportunity to invest in their success, but we get to watch them grow and thrive as a real estate agent after.”

The program has brought in close to 100 interviews and 43 new hires into the RHA brokerage. Healy aims to gift 20 licenses a month in 2022.

“I am so excited to see where the License Launch program will take us this year,” Rogers Healy, owner and CEO of The Rogers Healy Companies, said. “It is so important for anyone interested in a real estate career to know that there is a support system behind them to keep them excited and motivated, and that support system is Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate.”

The company reports that it now has 427 real estate agents and a projected $1 billion in revenue for 2021. The company is a full-service, independently owned real estate firm offering residential, recreational, and commercial, including buyer, seller, and leaser representation.

Rogers Healy, who has been in real estate for over 20 years, founded Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate in 2006. Shortly after, he founded Healy Property Management, Healy Global Real Estate + Relocation, and Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial Real Estate.

