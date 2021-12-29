Dallas Arboretum Hosts Friends Event at DeGolyer House

There’s still time to experience Holiday at the Arboretum this week.

The Dallas Arboretum hosted the Friends of the Arboretum at its holiday party at the historic DeGolyer House on December 7. More than 275 of this membership group that supports the garden enjoyed cocktails and dinner while seeing The Artistry of the Nativity exhibition. Special thanks to Bank of Texas, event sponsor.

The Artistry of the Nativity, part of Holiday at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, is open through Dec. 31, 2021. For more information, visit dallasarboretum.org.