Wednesday, December 29, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Dallas Arboretum/Steve Foxall
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Dallas Arboretum Hosts Friends Event at DeGolyer House

Staff Report 0 Comments ,
There’s still time to experience Holiday at the Arboretum this week.

The Dallas Arboretum hosted the Friends of the Arboretum at its holiday party at the historic DeGolyer House on December 7. More than 275 of this membership group that supports the garden enjoyed cocktails and dinner while seeing The Artistry of the Nativity exhibition. Special thanks to Bank of Texas, event sponsor. 

The Artistry of the Nativity, part of Holiday at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, is open through Dec. 31, 2021. For more information, visit dallasarboretum.org

You May Also Like

Officials Plan Big to Reduce Homelessness

Bethany Erickson 1

Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out July 31 and August 1

Staff Report 0

HarborChase Opens Near Preston Center

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *