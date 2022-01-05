HP Soccer Squads Prep for Tourney Tests

Highland Park will welcome some top soccer programs from around the state for its annual Highlander Classic tournament beginning Thursday.

The three-day, round-robin event features seven boys teams and six girls teams, each playing three games on the Highlander Stadium turf. The HP girls will start tournament play against Plano East at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, while the boys will meet Conrad that evening at 7 p.m.

The Scots (1-0) already have one home victory in the books, thanks to a 2-1 victory over Carrollton Newman Smith in the season opener on Tuesday. Lucas Guevara and Haru Ogata scored the HP goals.

Meanwhile, the Lady Scots (1-0) began the season with a convincing 7-2 win at Lake Highlands on Tuesday in the debut for new head coach Aaron McGough. Here is a complete tournament schedule:

HIGHLANDER CLASSIC

(at Highlander Stadium)

BOYS SCHEDULE

Thursday’s games

Conrad vs. Wylie 9:50 a.m. Midlothian vs. R.L. Turner 3:20 p.m. Adamson vs. Newman Smith 5:10 p.m. Highland Park vs. Conrad 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Midlothian vs. Newman Smith 3:20 p.m. Highland Park vs. Adamson 5:10 p.m. R.L. Turner vs. Wylie 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Conrad vs. Midlothian 1:30 p.m. Highland Park vs. R.L. Turner 3:20 p.m. Adamson vs. Wylie 5:10 p.m.

GIRLS SCHEDULE

Thursday’s games

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Rockwall 8 a.m. Highland Park vs. Plano East 11:40 a.m. Cedar Park vs. Midlothian 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Highland Park vs. Cedar Park 9:50 a.m. Midlothian vs. Rockwall 11:40 a.m. Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Plano East 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Midlothian vs. Plano East 8 a.m. Cedar Park vs. Rockwall 9:50 a.m. Highland Park vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge 11:40 a.m.