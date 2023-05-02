Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Blue Nile

NorthPark Center

The jewelry retailer is open on level one near Macy’s.

Fig & Favor

2850 N. Harwood St., Suite 110

The local market concept from Harwood Hospitality features daily essentials, gifts, gelato, meals on the go, and an impressive wine program.

Moncler

Highland Park Village

The luxury fashion house, known for outerwear, opened its first Dallas location next to Dior.

OMEGA

NorthPark Center

After a remodel, the Swiss watch manufacturer moved back into its original location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

COMING SOON

Le PasSage

The Terminal at Katy Trail

The French-Asian restaurant by Travis Street Hospitality founder Stephan Courseau and chef partner Bruno Davaillon plans to open in early 2024.



Blue Nile. PHOTO: Courtesy Blue Nile Fig & Favor. PHOTO: Cai Chen

Prada

NorthPark Center

The luxury fashion house will open on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

Tequila Social

3100 McKinnon St.

Harwood Hospitality’s 13th concept will offer a West Texas-inspired casual dining experience featuring Tex-Mex, an extensive margarita and frozen drinks program, and a large patio on the Katy Trail.

MOVING

Dior

Highland Park Village

The luxury fashion house will move from its current space in the shopping center between Moncler and Fendi to the former Ralph Lauren space next to Peter Millar after a lengthy remodeling process.