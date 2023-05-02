Tuesday, May 2, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Tequila Social. PHOTO: Kathy Tran
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Comings and Goings

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , ,

NOW OPEN

Blue Nile

NorthPark Center

The jewelry retailer is open on level one near Macy’s.

Fig & Favor

2850 N. Harwood St., Suite 110

The local market concept from Harwood Hospitality features daily essentials, gifts, gelato, meals on the go, and an impressive wine program.

Moncler 

Highland Park Village

The luxury fashion house, known for outerwear, opened its first Dallas location next to Dior.

OMEGA

NorthPark Center

After a remodel, the Swiss watch manufacturer moved back into its original location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

COMING SOON

Le PasSage

The Terminal at Katy Trail

The French-Asian restaurant by Travis Street Hospitality founder Stephan Courseau and chef partner Bruno Davaillon plans to open in early 2024.


Blue Nile. PHOTO: Courtesy Blue Nile
Fig & Favor. PHOTO: Cai Chen

Prada 

NorthPark Center

The luxury fashion house will open on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

Tequila Social

3100 McKinnon St.

Harwood Hospitality’s 13th concept will offer a West Texas-inspired casual dining experience featuring Tex-Mex, an extensive margarita and frozen drinks program, and a large patio on the Katy Trail. 

MOVING

Dior

Highland Park Village

The luxury fashion house will move from its current space in the shopping center between Moncler and Fendi to the former Ralph Lauren space next to Peter Millar after a lengthy remodeling process. 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Time to Vote on Your Favorite Story From 2021

Staff Report 0

Popsicle Pop-up At Shops At Park Lane

Staff Report 0

Whistleblowing Former Park Cities Attorney Writes Nonfiction Thriller

Contributor 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.