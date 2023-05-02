Comings and Goings
NOW OPEN
Blue Nile
NorthPark Center
The jewelry retailer is open on level one near Macy’s.
Fig & Favor
2850 N. Harwood St., Suite 110
The local market concept from Harwood Hospitality features daily essentials, gifts, gelato, meals on the go, and an impressive wine program.
Moncler
Highland Park Village
The luxury fashion house, known for outerwear, opened its first Dallas location next to Dior.
OMEGA
NorthPark Center
After a remodel, the Swiss watch manufacturer moved back into its original location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.
COMING SOON
Le PasSage
The Terminal at Katy Trail
The French-Asian restaurant by Travis Street Hospitality founder Stephan Courseau and chef partner Bruno Davaillon plans to open in early 2024.
Prada
NorthPark Center
The luxury fashion house will open on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.
Tequila Social
3100 McKinnon St.
Harwood Hospitality’s 13th concept will offer a West Texas-inspired casual dining experience featuring Tex-Mex, an extensive margarita and frozen drinks program, and a large patio on the Katy Trail.
MOVING
Dior
Highland Park Village
The luxury fashion house will move from its current space in the shopping center between Moncler and Fendi to the former Ralph Lauren space next to Peter Millar after a lengthy remodeling process.